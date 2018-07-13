Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Several back country trails were closed and about 185 people from a YMCA summer camp were evacuated Friday as crews battled a wildfire in the eastern boundary at Silver Falls State Park.

Initially reported Thursday evening, the blaze had grown from about a quarter of an acre to six acres Friday, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry, which dispatched two fire engines and about 30 personnel to the scene. Two single-engine planes made multiple retardant drops on the fire.

The wildfire's cause is unknown at this time. No damages or injuries have been reported.

More information will be provided when available.

