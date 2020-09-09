Wildfire evacuation orders and resources

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Residents in several parts of Linn County affected by wildfires have been instructed to leave the area for their own safety.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is coordinating evacuation efforts with other law enforcement and fire agencies as well as state government. Residents who have been evacuated will be notified by cell phone alerts, the Linn-Benton Alert System, the sheriff’s office website and social media when it is safe to return home.

Residents are asked not to call 911 unless they have an active emergency.

Evacuation alerts

Level 3 “go now” evacuation orders are in effect for Upper Calapooia Road, Crescent Hill Road, Brush Creek Road from Highway 228 to the county line and all side or spur roads off these roads near Holley and Crawfordsville.

Level 3 evacuation notices also are in effect for Idanha, Detroit, Gates, Mill City, Lyons and Mehama, as well as the McCully Mountain area.

Residents of the Holley and Crawforsdville areas not already included in the Level 3 orders are under a Level 2 notice, meaning they should be prepared to evacuate immediately if their status is upgraded to Level 3.