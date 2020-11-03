Wilde on track for reelection for District 11 representative

House District 11 Rep. Marty Wilde appears to have clinched reelection in the 2020 general election.

Wilde, who assumed office in January 2019, was nominated by Democrats, Independents and Working Families. He was challenged by Republican newcomer Katie Boshart Glaser, sister to District 15 Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis.

Based on unofficial vote tallies as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday from Linn and Lane counties, Wilde scored 18,782 votes, while Boshart Glaser trailed with 17,037.

Wilde said his next steps as he prepares for a second term include emphasizing access to higher education and relief from 2020’s devastating woes.

“My opponent and I both share the desire to make sure college and career training were available to anyone regardless of income,” he said. “The most important things are helping people get through COVID and helping people affected by the fires as well.”

District 11 covbers portions of Linn and Lane counties, including all or parts of Brownsville, Cedar Flat, Cloverdale, Coburg, Crawfordsville, Creswell, Deerhorn, Eugene, Goshen, Glenwood, Halsey, Harrisburg, Holley, Jasper, Leaburg, Lebanon, Marcola, Mohawk, Peoria, Pleasant Hill, Shedd, Springfield, Sodaville, Sweet Home, Thurston, Trent, Walterville, and Wendling.

“Thanks to all the supporters and folks that came out and voted and participated in this exercise in democracy,” Wilde said. “That’s what I’ve spent 26 years of my life fighting for. People have the right to vote and their votes counted.”

