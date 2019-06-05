Wilbert Gamble — Wil to his many friends — was a quiet trailblazer.
Generally believed to have been the first black faculty member at Oregon State University and the first to earn tenure there, Gamble died on April 16 at the age of 86.
On Wednesday, during a memorial service at McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis attended by about 50 family members, friends and colleagues, he was remembered as a dedicated husband, father and grandfather, an accomplished scientist and a man who had a knack for making everyone feel like they belonged.
The service began with a Bible reading. Priscilla Milton, Gamble’s daughter, said the biblical admonition to “love thy neighbor as thyself” exemplified her father’s life.
“He really exhibited that scripture as his belief,” she said. “He loved people.”
That observation was echoed over and over again in conversations with those in attendance, many of whom had known Gamble during his 35-year tenure at Oregon State, where he served as professor of biochemistry and biophysics from 1962 until his retirement in 1997.
During his academic career, he took his wife, Zeferene, and their daughter, Priscilla, with him on several sabbaticals. The family spent a year at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, where Gamble worked in the Chemistry Department; a year at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi, Ghana, where he taught on a Fulbright fellowship; and three years in Bethesda, Maryland, where he pursued his research at the National Institutes of Health.
His research focused on atherosclerosis. Outside the lab he served as a mentor to generations of students and student-athletes, winning awards for his advising work and serving for a year as chairman of the OSU Athletic Board.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church and the Kiwanis Club and volunteered with Meals on Wheels.
He also got involved in the civil rights movement, playing an active role in the NAACP and the Oregon Assembly of Black Affairs. He served as an adviser to OSU’s Black Student Union and helped establish the Lonnie B. Harris Black Cultural Center on campus in 1975.
“He was just a great guy,” recalled Victor Hsu, who still teaches in the Biochemistry and Biophysics Department. “He made everybody feel welcome.”
Former OSU President John Byrne remembered Gamble as a “high-quality scientist” who helped raise Oregon State’s profile during a time of great transition.
“He grew up with the institution,” Byrne said.
“As we gradually evolved from a state college to a university … Wil was one of the stalwarts.”
Susan Fairchild moved to Corvallis with her husband, Cliff, the same year as the Gambles, and the two families became close. As an African-American herself, Fairchild said, she had a number of conversations with Gamble about the challenges of being black in Corvallis.
“It was a very white town, and it was the ’60s,” she said. “A lot of progress has been made since then, but at the time there was a lot of prejudice and discrimination.”
While Gamble was clear-eyed about racial issues, she added, but he was also cool-headed, calmly helping black students and visitors to campus navigate the turbulent times.
“He just went his quiet way and helped a lot of people.”
Mike Beilstein, a retired OSU research chemist who took one class from Gamble on his way to a master’s degree in home economics, got to know the professor better through the local chapter of the NAACP, of which Beilstein was secretary for 15 years.
“I always thought he was kind of the anchor — he kept us from accomplishing too much,” Beilstein joked before turning serious. “If he objected to something, it carried a lot of weight with us.”
He also recalled discussing racial issues with Gamble. And while those discussions could get pretty heated, they never damaged the friendship between the two men.
“Whenever he and I were together in close proximity, we’d start an argument,” Beilstein said. “We could argue and shout at each other, but we’d both leave smiling.”
Growing up black in Corvallis wasn’t always easy, Priscilla Milton recalled, but her father’s calm and loving guidance helped her meet the challenge.
“He understood that there was racism here in Corvallis,” she said. “And he wanted to make sure I understood that there will be people who like you and there will be people who don’t even want you to be in their town.”
And while her father sometimes expressed frustration that “whites were not moving fast enough” on racial issues, she added, he never gave in to bitterness. Instead, he focused on the positive and lived his Christian faith, always striving to love his neighbors and setting an example for others to follow.
“My father taught me that family comes in all shapes and sizes and colors,” she said, looking around the funeral chapel.
“We came here without blood family, so we had to create family, and (my parents) did that for me. That’s why I have people here today.”