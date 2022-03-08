Why this Corvallis gym was honored on International Women's Day

In honor of International Women’s Day on Tuesday, March 8, Zonta Club of Corvallis celebrated by delivering yellow roses to deserving community members.

An annual practice, this year’s theme was “Whine and Roses” to recognize those who helped the community during the pandemic.

Debra Conety, a past club president, said a number of members also belong to Fitness Over 50 in Corvallis. She said the gym’s staff went great lengths to serve the club even during the pandemic shutdown, and also in accommodating various special needs when it reopened.

“Zonta clubs all over the world choose their own way to celebrate International Women’s Day,” Conety said. “Our club has always tried to get out into the community and spread the yellow roses around.”

Zonta is an international service club with more than 36,000 members, according to its website. The Corvallis chapter dates back to 1940 and proclaims to be one of the largest and most active clubs in Oregon.

Formerly exclusive to women, the club now admits men as well, though it’s focused on women’s causes, according to Conety.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

