A local utility wants to remind residents who are looking to work on yard, garden and home projects to call 811 to locate gas lines and other underground infrastructure.

Such a call, according to NW Natural, should be placed at least two business days ahead of starting any project that involves digging. Locate requests are accepted over the phone or online at Oregon811.com.

“It’s incredibly important to contact 811 to have utility lines located before digging,” Jaimie Lemke, NW Natural’s damage prevention supervisor, said in a statement. “It’s free, and it’s the law. It can also help prevent service interruption, thousands of dollars in damages, and the risk of injuries.”

NW Natural responds to more than 500 dig-ins or damages each year in its service territory, which are often caused by a third-party contractor or homeowner who didn’t call 811 before starting a project, according to the utility.