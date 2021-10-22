 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Whiteside shut down Thursday in dispute with Corvallis
0 Comments
breaking featured top story

Whiteside shut down Thursday in dispute with Corvallis

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Whiteside Theatre in downtown Corvallis canceled a Thursday event because of a continuing conflict between the city and theater officials.

The Whiteside Live/Girls Night Out show was scheduled for Thursday night, but it was canceled, Corvallis city officials said, because the Whiteside was planning to allow more than 100 patrons.

City Manager Mark Shepard noted “there is a phased plan so that as safety improvements are made in the theater, occupancy levels can increase. Current occupancy for audience members is approximately 100.”

Next stage for Whiteside: Renovated theater’s first paid director has big plans

Jen Waters, the Whiteside’s executive director, said Saturday night’s show, Petunia Rufflebottom’s Triple S Review, will go on as scheduled, although seating will be limited to 100.

Future shows, including Tuesday’s scheduled Warren Miller skiing film, remain up in the air, Waters said.

Waters said that she believes the Whiteside has done its best to compromise with the city and blamed city officials for the back and forth.

Tart of the Valley troupe storms Whiteside

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Their communication is garbage,” Waters said. City officials dispute this contention.

Waters said she believed a deal had been reached with the city that would allow the theater to admit as many as 500 people by adding fire alarms and stationing volunteers and staff throughout the building as “fire watchers.”

“We’ve met with them several times, and it seems like every time we think we have an agreement, they say something different,” Waters said. “We think things are going well, and they move the goal posts. That’s what happened this time.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help

The disagreement sparked a firestorm on Facebook. Even Mayor Biff Traber got involved in the discussion. When asked to explain what was happening, Traber replied that “event management is knowingly and deliberately exceeding fire safety limits.”

The city has been working with Whiteside officials on fire safety issues, Shepard said, “for a couple of years now. The city wants the Whiteside to be successful, but we cannot ignore the life/safety issues and must adhere to the state code to help protect the safety of community members who may go to events at the theater.”

Shepard said he did not have a full list of the safety improvements that the fire department is recommending, but he noted a sprinkler system is one component.

Waters said that the sprinkler system would cost $600,000.

“We’re a nonprofit. We don’t have that kind of money,” she said. “And even if we did have $600,000, I’m not sure I’d spend it on that anyway.”

+3 
mark shepard NEW 23

Mark Shepard

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

ABOUT THE WHITESIDE

Sam and George Whiteside built the Whiteside Theatre at 361 SW Madison Ave. in 1922 to honor of their father. The Whiteside family owned the theater building until 1985, when Vida Carlson Whiteside sold the property to Tim Moyer Cinemas, Inc. The theater was operated continuously until 2002. Regal Cinemas donated the building to the Whiteside Theatre Foundation in 2008. After renovations it reopened in 2011. The Whiteside can seat 800 people. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2009.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Giuliani associate convicted of campaign finance crimes

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News