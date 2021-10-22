Whiteside shut down Thursday in dispute with Corvallis

Waters said she believed a deal had been reached with the city that would allow the theater to admit as many as 500 people by adding fire alarms and stationing volunteers and staff throughout the building as “fire watchers.”

“We’ve met with them several times, and it seems like every time we think we have an agreement, they say something different,” Waters said. “We think things are going well, and they move the goal posts. That’s what happened this time.”

The disagreement sparked a firestorm on Facebook. Even Mayor Biff Traber got involved in the discussion. When asked to explain what was happening, Traber replied that “event management is knowingly and deliberately exceeding fire safety limits.”

The city has been working with Whiteside officials on fire safety issues, Shepard said, “for a couple of years now. The city wants the Whiteside to be successful, but we cannot ignore the life/safety issues and must adhere to the state code to help protect the safety of community members who may go to events at the theater.”

Shepard said he did not have a full list of the safety improvements that the fire department is recommending, but he noted a sprinkler system is one component.

Waters said that the sprinkler system would cost $600,000.