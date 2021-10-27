Whiteside in Corvallis putting on shows with limited capacity

The Whiteside Theatre is continuing to host shows at the downtown Corvallis historic movie house, although its spectator capacity is 89 because of city fire safety restrictions.
The theater canceled an Oct. 21 event amid a dispute with the city over when it could expand to 299 people. Corvallis Fire Department officials say fire alarms and “fire watchers” are necessary to boost the capacity.
The theater has held two shows since the dispute became public, Petunia Rufflebottom’s Triple S Review on Saturday and a Warren Miller ski film on Tuesday. The Whiteside sold 89 tickets to both of those shows. The Fire Department maximum for the theater is 98, with theater staff making up the numbers difference.
Jen Waters, the Whiteside’s executive director, could not be reached for comment Wednesday, but the theater’s Facebook page notes that Wednesday night’s movie “The Craft,” the Oct. 29 “Hillstomp” musical show and Saturday’s movie, “Coraline,” all will be held as scheduled.
The Nov. 5 event, The Coffis Brothers and AJ Lee & Blue Summit and the Nov. 12-13 Corvallis Guitar Festival shows remain on the schedule, while the Whiteside website notes that The Ne Plus Ultra Jass Orchestra and the “Pigs on the Wing” concert are being rescheduled.
A Monday post on the Whiteside’s Facebook page noted, “(W)e will be contacting upcoming acts this week to determine if we're going forward (with) rescheduling. The professional fire alarm getting in is now our top priority, so we can continue to support our community and provide kick butt live entertainment.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
A challenge for the theater is that it needs a larger capacity than 89 to earn back its expenses for many acts.
“We will need to make some hard decisions going forward about what we can afford to go forward with and what we cannot,” according to an Oct. 22 Whiteside Facebook post.
The posts were signed "The Whiteside Team."
Corvallis Fire Department officials said that allowing the Whiteside to expand to 500 patrons a fire sprinkler system would be required. Waters, in a telephone interview last week, said that such an addition would cost $600,000, a daunting figure for a nonprofit such as the Whiteside.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.