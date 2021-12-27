Where to find warming centers in the mid-valley

With winter fully upon the mid-Willamette Valley and freezing temperatures persisting, warming centers and other offerings are cropping up for folks to get out of the cold.

In some cases, they are expanding their hours and offerings because of the snow on the ground this week.

Not all locations provide outright warming services, such as heaters and blankets, and some do not allow overnight stays. Be sure to read the details below carefully to know what services are being provided and at what times.

The list of participating shelters and warming centers are:

Corvallis

Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center – 430 SW Fourth St.

9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.

No overnight stays. Blankets and coats provided while supplies last.

Albany

C.H.A.N.C.E. - 231 SE Lyon St.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

No overnight stays, but residents are able to come inside and get warm snacks and beverages, as well as play pool, ping pong and other table games.

Helping Hands Warming Center – 619 SE Ninth Ave.

From 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sunday to Thursday and from 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Overnight stays allowed, though only in the warming center area. Hot beverages and heaters available.

Albany Second Chance Shelter – 1100 SE Jackson St.

Open 24/7

The warming center is first come, first served and accommodates 25-30 people. This is separate from the 60 dormitories on site, which are only for folks who are approved. The warming center, however, is “low to no barrier” and being staffed all day, everyday due to the snow.

Lebanon

Lebanon Soup Kitchen (First Christian Church) – 170 E. Grant St.

Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

No overnight stays, though hot meals are served and the needy are welcome to stay inside all day until closing. Might be open Tuesdays as needed.

This story will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.

