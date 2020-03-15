When you can't "stay home"

A large portion of the unhoused population, he said, has dealt with chronic illness, making them at a higher risk for complications due to COVID-19. And as their peers, the CHANCE staff faces the same risks.

“A large portion is at a higher risk just because during our addiction days we were subjected to a lot of immunity-compromising illnesses like HEP-C or HIV,” he said. “It’s not just the population of the elderly. The recovery and homeless community is susceptible because of our health risks.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The elderly also face increased risk if impacted by COVID-19 and at the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center that means a large part of their volunteer base is affected.

“One of my volunteers today called and said she was feeling tired and didn’t think she should come in and I said, ‘Absolutely not, you shouldn’t,’” said Aleita Hass-Holcomb, the coordinator 9of the organization, which serves clients on Southwest Fourth Street.

The drop-in center serves as a hub for resources around the community and provides snacks, a safe place to stop in and a location for Samaritan Health Services to drop in and help people enroll in the Oregon Health Plan or to check on their health status. Mail and document service also is provided.