During the two and a half minutes of a round of competition at the FIRST Lego League tournament at Oregon State University's Kelley Engineering Center this weekend, it wasn't enough for teams to get their robots to execute a number of pre-programmed tasks.
The teams also had to swap out the various tool attachments necessary for those tasks.
The teams were allowed to have two students next to the competition space to swap out the parts. Those students worked with the speed and intensity you might associate with a NASCAR pit crew swapping out tires on a race car.
Oregon State University’s Robotics Club hosted the tournament on campus Saturday and Sunday. The event was a qualifying tournament for regional Lego robotics competitions that are aimed at students in grades four through eight. This year, the tasks students are supposed to program their robot to do have a space theme. Each task has a set point value, so the more tasks that can be completed, the higher a team will score.
Ava Johnson and Reagan Christensen, fifth-graders at Albany’s Timber Ridge School, are both in their first year on the school’s team and worked as the pit crew for their team’s robot Sunday.
“It’s kind of nerve-wracking,” said Ava. “Getting the attachments on in in the time you have is the biggest challenge.”
“It’s nerve-wracking and it’s exciting,” said Reagan, who added that the challenge of the event was part of what drew her to robotics competitions.
Both said being part of the team was fun and that they had learned a lot about robotics.
“I like being busy and this gave me something to do. It’s something new and exciting,” said Reagan.
Madison Hull and Victor Cuevas, also in fifth grade, worked as the pit crew for the team from Monroe Grade School.
After her first practice round, Madison said the event prompted some nervous moments.
“My hands are sweaty, but I will be worked up to it next time because I’ve practiced,” she said.
Victor said he also had a bit of nerves in the intense two and a half minutes of competition, but afterward he thought it was just fun.
Both Madison and Victor are also in their first year of robotics.
“I’ve definitely learned to do programming and I learned a bit about how to build robots,” said Madison.
Victor said his biggest lessons were in how to get along with his teammates, with whom he has been meeting to design and build their robot at least twice a week since early October.
He said the team is fun because "we can challenge ourselves and we learned what teamwork is."
Jessica Fang, a member of the OSU Robotics Club and the event’s organizer, said the club hosts the event as a way to introduce younger students to robotics.
She said the event teaches participants basic programming and robotics, and it helps teach them how to network and socialize, which can help them find career opportunities.
Fang added that a majority of the club’s officers participated in FIRST events before they were in college.
Visit https://ortop.org to learn more about robotics events in the region.