When pediatric COVID-19 vaccines are expected in the Mid-Willamette Valley

Pediatric doses of COVID-19 vaccines got the green light this week, but that doesn’t mean you’ll be able to secure a dose right away.

Local health care organizations and hospital networks are telling people that demand for these vaccines will likely be greater than the initial supply.

“Of course, things are moving quickly and also moving slowly,” Benton County Public Health Administrator April Holland said. “Like other counties, we have a small supply of vaccines coming in … with a steady stream to follow.”

Initial doses have not yet arrived and could take weeks to start rolling out steadily. Even Samaritan Health Services released a statement this week saying that “supplies will be very limited.”

“We know many parents are anxious to get their children vaccinated just as soon as possible, but for the first week or two demand for pediatric vaccine will outpace supply,” Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Adam Brady said in the Samaritan press release.

The pediatric doses from Pfizer, which just obtained approval by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration this week, contain a different formula from the doses approved for older children and adults. That means they aren’t interchangeable, so people have to wait for Oregon’s — and Linn and Benton counties’ — inventory to arrive.

Even still, both counties have plans for pediatric clinics in the coming weeks, and local school districts have begun making preparations, too. While there will be some targeted vaccine clinics in the coming weeks, officials with both counties are urging parents to make appointments with their pediatrician for these doses.

“They will primarily be available at pediatric clinics,” Linn County spokesman Alex Paul said. “Though, Linn County is expecting 300 doses next week.”

Those will administered at the Boulder Falls event center in Lebanon, located at 605 Mullins Drive. Adult doses will also be available there. Appointments are not required, though walk-ins are not guaranteed inoculation if other timeslots fill up fast.

Benton County is partnering with local school districts and Samaritan to administer adult and pediatric doses later this month. Appointments are required for the Benton County clinics, as officials there hope to secure doses for underserved communities.

Any remaining appointment times left over as the clinic dates approach will be made public.

The full list of upcoming vaccine clinics are as follows:

Linn County

• From 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8 and Nov. 29 at Waverly Elementary in Albany.

• From noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, Wednesday Nov. 10 and Nov. 16 at Best Western Boulder Falls Inn in Lebanon.

• From 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 18 and Dec. 9 at North Albany Middle School.

• From 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 22 and Dec. 13 at Liberty Elementary.

Benton County

• From 2 to 6 p.m. Nov. 14 at Garfield Elementary, Corvallis.

• From 3 to 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at Lincoln Elementary, Corvallis.

• From 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at Alsea School, Alsea.

• From 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at Philomath High School, Philomath.

• From 3 to 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at Monroe High School.

• From 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at North Albany Middle School.

• From 2 to 6 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Corvallis Boys & Girls Club.

