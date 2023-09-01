Labor Day will be observed Monday, Sept. 4. Here is a list of schedules and closures for the holiday:

Banks, credit unions: All will be closed Monday.

Buses: Public transit will not operate Monday.

Government: State government agencies, county governments and city governments will be closed Monday. The sheriff’s offices will continue patrols, as will police departments.

Linn-Benton Community College: The college will be closed Monday.

Liquor stores: Most liquor stores will be open Monday. The Sweet Home Liquor Store will be closed Sunday and Monday.

Oregon State University: The university will be closed Monday.

Postal service: U.S. post offices will be closed Monday, and no deliveries will be made until Tuesday.

Public libraries: Libraries will be closed Monday.

Public schools: Schools are out for summer vacation.

Senior centers: Senior centers will be closed Monday.

Trash and recycling pickup: Contact your trash service provider for holiday schedules.