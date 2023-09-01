Labor Day will be observed Monday, Sept. 4. Here is a list of schedules and closures for the holiday:
Banks, credit unions: All will be closed Monday.
Buses: Public transit will not operate Monday.
Government: State government agencies, county governments and city governments will be closed Monday. The sheriff’s offices will continue patrols, as will police departments.
Linn-Benton Community College: The college will be closed Monday.
Liquor stores: Most liquor stores will be open Monday. The Sweet Home Liquor Store will be closed Sunday and Monday.
Oregon State University: The university will be closed Monday.
Postal service: U.S. post offices will be closed Monday, and no deliveries will be made until Tuesday.
Public libraries: Libraries will be closed Monday.
Public schools: Schools are out for summer vacation.
Senior centers: Senior centers will be closed Monday.
Trash and recycling pickup: Contact your trash service provider for holiday schedules.