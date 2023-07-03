Independence Day will be observed Tuesday, July 4. Here is a list of schedules and closures for the holiday:

Banks, credit unions: All will be closed Tuesday.

Buses: Public transit will not operate Tuesday.

Government: State government agencies, county governments and city governments will be closed Tuesday. The sheriff’s offices will continue patrols, as will police departments.

Linn-Benton Community College: The college will be closed Tuesday.

Liquor stores: Most liquor stores will be open Tuesday. The Sweet Home Liquor Store will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, but closed Tuesday.

Newspaper delivery: Papers will arrive via USPS on Monday. No paper Tuesday.

Oregon State University: The university will be closed Tuesday.

Postal service: U.S. post offices will be closed Tuesday, and no deliveries will be made until Wednesday.

Public libraries: Libraries will be closed Tuesday.

Public schools: Schools are out for summer vacation.

Senior centers: Senior centers will be closed Tuesday.

Trash and recycling pickup: Contact your trash service provider for holiday schedules.