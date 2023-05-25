Memorial Day is Monday, May 29. Here is a list of schedules and closures for the weekend:
Banks, credit unions: All will be closed Monday.
Buses: Public transit will not operate Monday.
Government: State government agencies, county governments and city governments will be closed Monday. The sheriff’s offices will continue patrols, as will police departments.
Linn-Benton Community College: The college will be closed Monday.
Liquor stores: The Cork & Bottle Shoppe in Albany will be open regular hours. North Albany Spirits will be open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. all weekend. The Santiam Liquor Store in Albany will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. all weekend. Brownsville Video and Spirits will be closed Monday. The Cork & Bottle Shoppe in Corvallis will be closed Monday. The Washington Street Liquor Store in Corvallis will be open regular hours. The Lebanon Liquor Store will be open regular hours. The Sweet Home Liquor Store will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, but closed Monday.
Oregon State University: The university will be closed Monday.
Postal service: U.S. post offices will be closed Monday, and no deliveries will be made until Tuesday.
Public libraries: Libraries will be closed Monday.
Public schools: Schools will be closed Monday.
Senior centers: Senior centers will be closed Monday.
Trash and recycling pickup: Contact your trash service provider for holiday schedules.