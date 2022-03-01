What's next for Corvallis after downtown businesses lose biggest advocate

With the Downtown Corvallis Association dissolving after nearly four decades of service, the job of promoting and advocating for downtown businesses is up for grabs.

The Chamber of Commerce, however, is only partly interested. Meanwhile, the executive director appears to have left town and the city is doing an audit of the organization whose goal it was to drive consumer traffic to downtown.

The dissolution was announced in a Feb. 17 news release from the association’s board of directors. The release cited COVID-19 as the cause, saying the pandemic shut down most of the large fundraising events of the past two years.

Executive Director Jennifer Moreland did not respond to requests for comment. Moreland took over the association in 2018 when Joan Wessell retired after 25 years as executive director.

Even before the announcement, the city requested to audit the nonprofit's last five years of financial records. It also requested contracts, payroll records, details related to revenue and expenditures, evidence of work performed, bank statements and any previous audits, to be provided by Tuesday, March 1.

The city has a right to request these items because the nonprofit had been funded by a downtown economic improvement district the city created in 1993. It applies a voluntary surcharge to property owners who agreed to pay up in exchange for programming and advocacy that would help downtown businesses thrive.

At the time, using improvement districts in this way was common, according to Economic Development Manager Kate Porsche of the Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Office.

But property owner participation, Porsche said, has declined over the years, shrinking the district’s boundaries and revenue for Downtown Corvallis Association operations. Among those operations included business assistance, public advocacy, political involvement and community events.

Now, many downtown organizations are moving away from improvement districts, focusing more on membership or sponsorship models, she added.

According to city records, property in the district was annually assessed at $1.25 per $1,000 of real market value, with a maximum limit of $3,500. The assessments generated around $60,000 a year for the association, according to city records.

Auditing the association

In considering how effective the association has been, Porsche said the answer comes from looking at the great work Moreland did, such as providing popular events and advertising campaigns that attracted people to downtown. She noted the success of shop small Saturdays.

Porsche said the pending audit may help understand the district’s long-term impact.

“It’s coming to an end; this is the logical time to do an audit,” she said. “Also, contractually, if they end up reverting any remaining funds back to us, then we would have the responsibility to handle pushing back out those funds.”

Porsche could not confirm whether there had been any previous audits of the association.

The district is renewed by a two-thirds majority vote of building owners in the district every five years. The current five-year period began in 2017 and ends June 30. Porsche said it’s likely the district will not be renewed, in part because the renewal campaign work falls on the sun-setting association, not the city.

Chamber of Commerce

The Corvallis Chamber of Commerce may pick up some of the pieces for the Downtown Corvallis Association — but the chamber is not absorbing its role or taking over the closing out of the economic improvement district.

“Those businesses are going to need support,” Chamber President/CEO Simon Date said. “They’re going to need a resource to come to when they have issues with the city, or code, or regulations, or they just want to be part of the more basic stuff like marketing and networking.”

The two organizations shared similarities: The chamber works to attract, develop and improve businesses in Corvallis with an eye on sustainability. Date said his organization tended to leave the downtown area primarily to the association.

“The one thing that (the Downtown Corvallis Association) does different than us is they are a lot more events-driven, and that is a bigger part of their income,” Date said, adding the chamber is largely funded through memberships. “The other thing is they have a financial tie to the city in terms of entering into contacts with them, which we don’t do.”

Speaking highly of the relationship and support between the two organizations as well Moreland herself, Date said the crossover between them included around 20 of the 343 chamber-member businesses who were also association members. The association lists 170 members on its website.

Closing up shop

Date also held a nonvoting position on the association’s board of directors, which gave him some insight to the surprising dissolution as it was being considered. He said ending the economic improvement district leaves a major obstacle to keeping the association, especially without events revenue.

“Obviously, Jen leaving was a factor because she’s been so instrumental to the success they’ve had,” he said, adding that replacing her would be difficult, even more so under the lingering economic hit from the pandemic.

A recent vote by the chamber’s board of directors determined that any funding potentially coming to the chamber as part of the association’s dissolution won’t be accepted until after its audit is complete. Date said it’s a no-brainer to wait it out. He plans to use any infusion to fund an additional chamber position, which would allow him to focus more on downtown.

“That money, through an agreement with the DCA, would be to continue their mission but not their organization,” he said. “We have no illusion that we’re coming in like the knights in shining armor to save an organization that’s unfortunately going out of business.”

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

