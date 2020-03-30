What should be done with Circle Boulevard? Repaving method an issue for advocates

The city of Corvallis is faced with a major decision about street reconstruction.

The Public Works Department develops an ongoing schedule of repaving projects, and Northwest Circle Boulevard between Highland Avenue and 29th Street is on for this summer.

Usually, that’s all there is to it. Contractors are hired and the work gets done, hopefully with a minimum of fuss and impact on motorists, businesses and nearby homeowners.

This project, though, is different. That’s because bicycle and pedestrian advocates want the city to use the new “road diet” on Circle that is part of its transportation system plan update. Should the city use the new approach, it would mean three lanes of traffic with buffered bike lanes. There would be one lane each going east and west, with the “middle lane” used as a continuous left turn lane.

The city hoped to make an announcement sometime this spring about its design approach, but the coronavirus outbreak has thrown that out the window.

The critical meeting at which city officials were scheduled to discuss the Circle project with the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board was set for March 20. It was canceled, and the city’s current approach is not to schedule advisory board meetings which do not require public hearings.