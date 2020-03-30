What should be done with Circle Boulevard? Repaving method an issue for advocates

The city of Corvallis is faced with a major decision about street reconstruction.
The Public Works Department develops an ongoing schedule of repaving projects, and Northwest Circle Boulevard between Highland Avenue and 29th Street is on for this summer.
Usually, that’s all there is to it. Contractors are hired and the work gets done, hopefully with a minimum of fuss and impact on motorists, businesses and nearby homeowners.
This project, though, is different. That’s because bicycle and pedestrian advocates want the city to use the new “road diet” on Circle that is part of its transportation system plan update. Should the city use the new approach, it would mean three lanes of traffic with buffered bike lanes. There would be one lane each going east and west, with the “middle lane” used as a continuous left turn lane.
The city hoped to make an announcement sometime this spring about its design approach, but the coronavirus outbreak has thrown that out the window.
The critical meeting at which city officials were scheduled to discuss the Circle project with the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board was set for March 20. It was canceled, and the city’s current approach is not to schedule advisory board meetings which do not require public hearings.
“Right now we are in flux in our planning,” said Mary Steckel, director of Public Works. “My first thought was to try a visual virtual meeting to talk through the plan with BPAB followed by, possibly, a more general public meeting.
“Our IT staff are working on rolling out that software capability, but they are focused on City Council meetings as the first priority.”
Advocates for the updated street amenities have spoken out at a pair of City Council meetings as well as earlier BPAB sessions. And safety took a fast ride up the priority ladder in January with the death of 11-year-old Rhiana Daniel in a South Corvallis flashing pedestrian crosswalk. Daniel's death was the third in that Highway 99W corridor in an 18-month period.
Circle has one of those pedestrian crosswalks as well, at 17th Street, with residents testifying that it can be a challenge using the crosswalk to walk their kids to nearby Linus Pauling Middle School.
Farther east there are two intersections with traffic signals, one at Highland and one that enters the parking lot of the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis. Residents also have noted challenges for children at those corners because of foot traffic going to the club as well as Linus Pauling and Osborn Aquatic Center.
Wendy Byrne, a member of BPAB, sent out invitations to councilors and city officials to lead a tour, either walking or biking the section, which residents also say suffers from motorists driving too fast.
The Corvallis Police Department does not rate any of the Circle intersections as dangerous, but CPD officials also have noted that the statistics don’t include near-misses and that residents can be influenced by such incidents.
Ward 5’s Charlyn Ellis took a bike trip with Byrne, while Ward 9’s Andrew Struthers took a walking tour. City engineer Greg Gescher also participated in a bike trip. A third outing, on March 6, involved Byrne, a reporter and councilors Hyatt Lytle (Ward 3) and Paul Shaffer (Ward 7).
We took to the streets on a rainy Friday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m., walking east on Circle past numerous houses with Safer Circle lawn signs, which have been distributed by a neighborhood group. First we tried the flashing crosswalk at 17th and Circle. Worked fine. The vehicles stopped and we were able to cross safely, making sure not to enter the crosswalk until it was clear the vehicles were stopping.
Then we tackled the Circle-14th corner, which has neither a traffic signal nor a flashing pedestrian crosswalk. Taking Byrne’s lead we stepped into the street, thus declaring our intent. The car in the vehicle lane closest to our party stopped, but a 4x4 pickup just roared past us in the second eastbound lane.
At our debriefing in the parking lot on Circle between 17th and Kings that contains the Dollar Tree and the Chase bank, a resident joined our conversation. He noted a problem that we had not yet discussed, the multiple driveway exits from the shopping center in which folks are trying to turn left into traffic on Circle at a spot where it has a bit of a curve to it and thus limits your visibility when turning.
Gescher, in a March 12 memo that was intended to help inform that March 20 BPAB meeting, wrote that "staff have determined a road diet is feasible along this corridor," with exceptions. Those exceptions are at 29th Street, Kings Boulevard and Highland Avenue.
"Mobility standards as defined by the TSP would not be met with a reduction in the number of lanes," Gescher wrote.
Gescher also wrote that the city "will be treating the Circle road diet as a pilot project and intends to monitor its impact on travel through the corridor and the surrounding street system.
After leading the tours and reading the documents Byrne said that she likes the striping plan, but is less supportive of the intersection exceptions. Byrne and the other BPAB members were encouraged to forward their thoughts to Josh Capps, the city's active transportation specialist,
What happens next and in what forum it will be discussed remains a mystery.
