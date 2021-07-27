Whale Watch Weekend set for Saturday and Sunday in Depoe Bay

The Oregon Chapter of the American Cetacean Society will host its ninth annual Summer Whale Watch Weekend this Saturday and Sunday at Boiler Bay State Park in Depoe Bay.

ACS volunteer members and Certified Naturalists will be on hand 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days to help visitors watch for whales and other wildlife. They will also provide information on whales, dolphins, porpoises and their habitats. The event is free and designed to be fun for all ages.

This is an eco-friendly shore-based event where whales can be observed in their natural habitat without causing a disturbance. The most frequently observed cetaceans along the Oregon Coast are gray whales. Participants will learn about the Pacific Coast Feeding Group of gray whales and the myth of resident whales.

Visitors are required to follow current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local guidelines for prevention of COVID-19.

Further information is available from ACS Oregon Chapter President Joy Primrose at 541-517-8754 or marine_lover4ever@yahoo.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0