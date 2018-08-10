Environmental regulators are seeking public comment on a request for a wetland removal and fill permit for a habitat restoration project in Linn County.
The Corvallis-based Greenbelt Land Trust is asking the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Oregon Department of State Lands for permission to remove 1,175 cubic yards of soil and place 55 cubic yards of fill at Horseshoe Lake, a 175-acre property southwest of Albany the trust manages under a conservation easement.
The work involves removing an old farm road, a berm and a culvert, building a low-water crossing and doing some grading as part of a project to increase floodplain connectivity and improve fish and wildlife habitat on the property, which borders the Willamette River.
Written comments should be addressed to DSL Coordinator Carrie Landrum and should reference application APP0061400. They can be emailed to carrie.landrum@state.or.us, faxed to 503-378-4844 or mailed to WWC Comments, Oregon Department of State Lands, 775 Summer St. NE, Ste. 100, Salem, OR 97301-1279.
The deadline to submit comments is 5 p.m. on Sept. 8.
