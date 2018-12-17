Tie down the garbage cans and check the flashlight batteries: Forecasters are expecting high winds back Monday night, paired with more than an inch of rain by Tuesday.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory until noon Tuesday, expecting south winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the central and southern Willamette Valley.
Peak winds are expected midnight Monday through 8 a.m. Tuesday, with scattered power outages expected. But peak rains are expected Tuesday, with half an inch expected through Monday night and up to an inch Tuesday.
Rain is likely through most of the week, but the high winds should taper off by Tuesday morning.
The rain is prompting the National Weather Service to issue flood watches for the central and north Oregon coast, the Coast Range of northwest Oregon, the central Willamette Valley, the greater Portland metro area, the central and western Columbia River Gorge, and the upper Hood River Valley areas through 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19.
Forecasters also are warning that heavy rain can trigger landslides and debris flows in steep terrain, and the risk is higher in burn areas.
If your home, work, or route is in a watch area, the weather service recommends these tips:
• Stay alert. Track the flood watch by radio, TV, weather radio or online. If told to evacuate, do so immediately.
• Listen. Unusual sounds might indicate moving debris, such as trees cracking or boulders knocking together. A trickle of falling mud or debris may precede larger landslides. If you think there is danger of a landslide, leave immediately.
• Watch the water. If water in a stream or creek suddenly turns muddy or the amount of water flowing suddenly decreases or increases, this is a warning that the flow has been affected upstream. You should immediately leave the area because a debris flow may soon be coming downstream.
• Travel with extreme caution. Assume roads are not safe. Be alert when driving, especially at night. Embankments along roadsides may fail, sending rock and debris onto the road.