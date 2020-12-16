WesternU buys Lebanon building for expansion

Western University of Health Sciences has purchased the former Hometown Furniture location in Lebanon.
The site at 2665 S. Santiam Highway will provide classroom and laboratory space for students, in addition to a clinic and office space.
The university is expanding its presence in Lebanon next summer with the opening of its doctor of physical therapy program. The inaugural class of 60 students will begin classes in July 2021. The three-year program will ultimately include 180 students, plus faculty and staff.
Western University of Health Sciences has also announced that it will open a doctor of occupational therapy program in Lebanon in the summer of 2022. That will also bring 180 students to the community for a three-year course of study.
The original plan was to build a home for these new programs on the campus of the College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest (COMP-NW), but ultimately the administration opted to remodel this existing structure.
“With this expansion, WesternU takes another step in its evolution as a leader in health sciences education in the northwest,” said WesternU President Daniel R. Wilson. “We remain committed to our mission of educating tomorrow’s health care professionals with scientific excellence and a humanistic, compassionate approach to patient care. This new school will expand our mission in a time when health care professionals are needed more than ever before.”
Lebanon Mayor Paul Aziz welcomed the sale of the property to WesternU. The location has been vacant since Hometown Furniture was closed in 2018 after a long run as an iconic local business.
“It’s exciting to hear that they’re going to expand here. They’ve already done so much for our community, and the community has embraced the students and the staff and the college, and it’s only going to make things better here,” Aziz said. “It’s going to be great for the community. It’s going to bring more people into our town … I think it’s really just an overall positive for everybody.”
The two new programs will be known as the College of Health Services, or CHS.
“CHS is proud to join COMP-Northwest in establishing the second WesternU college in Lebanon,” said CHS Dean Dee Schilling. “We look forward to becoming active members of the Lebanon community and expanding health care education and service.”
The purchase price of the property was not disclosed.
The large, open warehouse was built in 1972. WesternU will completely renovate the building as a state-of-the-art learning environment which will include three classrooms and labs with movable walls to allow for active learning spaces, said WesternU Oregon Department of Physical Therapy Education Chair Chad Lairamore.
“Pro bono clinic services will be offered free to patients as the clinic provides an authentic learning opportunity for students to apply and practice clinical skills while supervised by faculty who are licensed physical therapists,” Lairamore said.
There will also be space for a motion analysis lab where faculty and students will examine ways to improve patients’ ability to move and function. The design includes an on-site, fully-functioning living space with bedroom, kitchen and bathroom. This space will be designed to provide physical therapy and occupational therapy students with a practical, real-world environment for assessment of patient safety, independence and task modification needs.
The goal is to complete renovations prior to the start of the upcoming academic year to allow faculty and staff time to prepare for the welcoming of the inaugural class, Lairamore said. The College of Health Sciences submitted its application for the physical therapy program’s accreditation on Nov. 30 and recently accepted its first students into the program.
“It has been a team effort and very rewarding to see the program unfold as the result of passion and dedication,” Lairamore said. “The team has been extremely active, meeting many deadlines in a very short period of time.”
The physical therapy program will launch 10 years after COMP-NW began. The first, 107-member class began at COMP-NW in 2011, and the medical school now has an enrollment of about 400 students. College of Health Sciences students will share the COMP-NW anatomy laboratories and other central services.
