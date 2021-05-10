Western Oregon University to require COVID-19 vaccinations for students, employees

Western Oregon University announced Monday that in preparation for a predominantly in-person fall 2021, COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for students and employees who study or work in person at either the Monmouth or Salem campuses.

“We know our students and employees miss the vibrance of in-person campus life, and we want to return to that while also supporting the overall safety of our communities. Vaccination is an important step toward pack immunity so our Wolves can be together again,” said WOU President Rex Fuller.

“In the meantime, we’ve been doing everything we can during spring term to make vaccines accessible to members of our campus community,” he added.

Oregon State announced that it would require COVID-19 vaccinations for students and employees on its campuses on May 4. Portland State also announced a similar move last week.

Elsewhere in Oregon, the University of Portland, Willamette University, and Lewis and Clark College have also announced vaccine requirements. The University of Washington and Washington State University also will have vaccine requirements for fall term.