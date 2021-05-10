Western Oregon University to require COVID-19 vaccinations for students, employees

Western Oregon University announced Monday that in preparation for a predominantly in-person fall 2021, COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for students and employees who study or work in person at either the Monmouth or Salem campuses.
“We know our students and employees miss the vibrance of in-person campus life, and we want to return to that while also supporting the overall safety of our communities. Vaccination is an important step toward pack immunity so our Wolves can be together again,” said WOU President Rex Fuller.
“In the meantime, we’ve been doing everything we can during spring term to make vaccines accessible to members of our campus community,” he added.
Oregon State announced that it would require COVID-19 vaccinations for students and employees on its campuses on May 4. Portland State also announced a similar move last week.
Elsewhere in Oregon, the University of Portland, Willamette University, and Lewis and Clark College have also announced vaccine requirements. The University of Washington and Washington State University also will have vaccine requirements for fall term.
Western Oregon is offering an incentive to encourage students to get vaccinated, and giving them $25 to be used on textbooks, supplies, gear or other items at the WOU Wolfstore.
“My hope is that this incentive program encourages WOU students to get their vaccination and rewards those who already have. It’s important we do our part to support pack immunity in our Wolf community,” said Associated Students of Western Oregon University President N.J. Johnson. “We encourage students to get their first vaccination as soon as possible so they will have their second dose completed before the conclusion of spring term.”
Free vaccinations are available in the Pacific Room of WOU’s Werner University Center on Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week. Walk-ins are welcome from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Or, appointments can be made with Salem Health. WOU has hosted the Polk County clinic for Salem Health since February 2021.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.