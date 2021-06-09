West Albany students stage walkout over schedule change

The protest, which lasted 15 minutes, included a half-dozen students holding makeshift signs and cheers for the speakers. Staff stood around the perimeter watching the gathering but not intervening.

" We appreciate students organizing and using their voice for changes that are important to them," Goff said. "We make our decisions focusing on our students. We also recognize the voices of students and staff who have a platform and we recognize those who do not."

“We just think they should to reevaluate and kind of think about who the schedule is for,” Whiteside said. “Think about who the schedule is for and how to make it so its a compromise...benefiting both groups."

Wrigley said their group is exploring creating a door-to-door petition or requesting a hearing in front of the school board.

The GAPS board will have three new members as of July 1.

“I think its great that students are advocating for what they need,” said Roger Nyquist, who was elected to the GAPS school board last month. “I think it’s important that there is buy-in from the community with whatever the schedule is going to be.”