West Albany student wins statewide journalism award

Tori Thorp

 Courtesy of Tori Thorp

West Albany High School student Tori Thorp has been named the 2022 Oregon High School Journalist of the Year.

Thorp is the editor-in-chief of The West Albany Whirlwind, the West Albany student newspaper, and is now a candidate for the National High School Journalist of the Year sponsored by the Journalism Education Association.

Thorp has covered student protesters attending a climate strike, school-related stories on a variety of topics and has experience in social media and design for the student newspaper.

As winner of the Journalist of the Year award, Thorp receives the Alyce Sheetz Scholarship of $1,000.

