West Albany student aims to broaden cultural understanding

Spencer Madsen, a sophomore at West, is one of Gao's teammates and said he became involved in the program to help.

"Now, more than ever it's important to be compassionate to other people and be knowledgeable," he said. "With everything that's happening at the Capitol, it's good for people to know what's going on in the world and it's important to be kind to everyone."

The group hopes to expand the program once in-person learning begins to other districts and to do that, The World in Us has already secured funding through a grant from the federal government for educational and cultural affairs as well as $3,000 from the University of Iowa. That money, Gao said, will go towards supplies for crafts and food from the represented cultures when classes can be taught in person.

The group also plans on holding writing contests for students and may use some of the money for prizes.