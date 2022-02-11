West Albany high draws focus of anti-mask demonstrators

About a dozen people showed up for start of classes Friday morning, Feb. 11, at West Albany High School, holding signs protesting COVID-19 protocols.

Demonstrators broadly were demanding an end to mask mandates, enforced in Oregon since 2020 around the start of the coronavirus epidemic.

"We understand COVID fatigue has set in for our students, staff and parents," Greater Albany Public Schools Communications Director Michelle Steinhebel said by email. "As the GAPS Board of Directors has indicated, we will continue to follow directives from the state in terms of masking and COVID related-precautions, but nothing more than those requirements.

"The district appreciates the passion and interest today's demonstrators have for our schools and the peaceful manner of their protest."

Friday's demonstration comes about seven weeks before the state Health Authority expects to lift mask mandates, no later than March 31. That agency extended a temporary rule Feb. 7 requiring businesses to enforce indoor masking until just 400 are hospitalized with COVID-19, the number hospitalized before cases surged under the spread of the virus' omicron variant.

Oregon is one of just six states mandating indoor masking. Oregon had the third-lowest number of cases per 100,000 people reported to Center for Disease Control and Prevention, after Maine and Hawaii.

