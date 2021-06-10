West Albany graduates 'appreciate time' in 2021 commencement

“Who knew that going to school would be what some of us missed most?” Alpapara said before posing an even deeper question. “Should it have taken a deadly global pandemic for us to appreciate those things?”

Another top classmate, Justin Whittier, also focused on time in his speech. He quoted John Lennon’s famous words, “Life is what happens when you’re busy making other plans,” and said that the entire class of 2021 has “learned how precious time is.”

Class president L.J. Carmichael, who had the difficult task of reading every name as diplomas were handed out, said that there was no avoiding the reality: “We are the COVID pandemic class of West Albany High School.”

It was reflected in the ceremony, as graduates were spaced out six feet apart, and they were limited to four ticket-holders for their family and friends who wanted to attend, just as other area schools have done this year. Though, thanks to limited, outdoor ceremony, most students and attendees went without masks.

But the students were intent on being seen as more than just “the class that got screwed over.” They worked hard and came together, even though some of them attended their morning classes by simply “rolling over to the other side of bed.”