Albany’s waterfront apartment complex is officially finished, and the developer and city officials hope it attracts people to Hub City, boosting the economy downtown.

For the last six years, Salem developer Robyn Morley and her husband have worked to make their “passion project” of an apartment complex on the Willamette River in Albany a reality.

It’s been a long journey, with plenty of delays from the pandemic, supply chain and neighbor opposition. But now, the 120-unit, three-story complex at 595 Geary St. NE is officially finished and open to residents.

Amenities

On a rare sunny afternoon Friday, April 14, bright light filtered in through large windows inside a two-bedroom apartment. The weather was fortuitous for a grand opening day. Blue skies and clouds reflected in the Willamette River.

“The Banks was the perfect name because it feels like you are just sitting on the banks of the Willamette,” Morley said.

It’s different from anything else Albany has in terms of housing options, Morley said. Besides the waterfront view, there’s a pickleball court and community spaces with a kitchen and indoor and outdoor fireplaces, she said.

“I wanted to create something that felt like a home, not an apartment,” Morley said.

That meant large windows to let in light, highlighting the trees and water. Even the lighting fixtures themselves aren’t what you would find in a typical apartment, she said.

Waterfront living

Almost every apartment has a view of the water. But for the ones that don’t, there are large open spaces for people to gather, she said.

The apartments are "market price” and range from $1,400 for studios to about $2,100 for three-bedroom apartments, according to the website.

The complex should attract people both from inside of Albany and those who are looking to move to Albany, talent — as Mayor Alex Johnson II put it.

"Oregon has a housing shortage," he said. Johnson added that more housing at all income levels will give supply to meet that demand.

Long before The Banks was built, the space used to house a cement factory, Johnson said. Now it's a beautiful place where people can live, he said.

Waterfront living can be really expensive, Johnson noted, especially in other cities. The Banks' pricing makes waterfront living attainable, he said.

Morley also believes the location will bring more energy to downtown businesses.

Additionally, Morley hopes to partner with businesses downtown to bring amenities to the complex, such as pop-up shops, yoga and photography. She believes it will help create a sense of community, she said.

Opposition

Originally, The Banks was set to finish fall of 2022, but with supply-chain issues and trouble securing labor throughout the pandemic, that opening date had been pushed to this month.

Neighborhood opposition was also a contributing factor.

According to August 2020 Planning Commission meeting minutes a resident in the area “was under the impression that the homes on the west side were to be single-story homes, not multiple-level homes.”

After hearing feedback about the density of the building, Morley said they went back to the drawing board.

“We completely redesigned the building,” Morley said.

The Banks went from being four stories with elevators to a three-story walk-up.

Some neighbors were concerned about the apartments driving down their property values, she said.

But Morley said, if anything, the complex would push values higher. The area used to be one of the busiest for police calls, Morley said. With ample brush to hide in, it was often a place for drug use, she said.

Adding the apartments “changed the whole character of the area,” she said.

Cultural sensitivity

From the beginning, the indigenous tribes that once occupied the land were a part of the development process, Morley said.

Before construction, an archeological dig sought out items of cultural significance to prevent their loss or damage, but nothing was found, she said.

This type of “culturally sensitive development” is becoming more common within the industry, she said.

In the clubhouse of The Banks, cultural art and photographs are on display to honor the heritage of the property.

Passion project

Morley isn’t sure if she has changed neighbors' minds. But she hopes that the people who live there love it as much as she does.

Working on it for so long, she feels more connected to it than her other projects.

“We’ve done other developments, but this feels like our child,” she said.

Part of it is the beautiful location on the river. The other part is Albany.

“I love Albany and the visions for the city. … We really wanted to create something beautiful that blended into the area,” she said.

