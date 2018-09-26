Nancy Friesen, the retiring board chairwoman for the Mennonite Village, had a simple message for Tuesday's ribbon-cutting ceremony for the campus' new addition: "Welcome home."
"We're finally able to see what has long been awaited and worked for," Friesen said, before picking up a giant pair of ceremonial scissors to snip the ribbon for the official opening of the four-story, 62,950-square-foot addition.
Following the ceremony, close to 200 people spent the afternoon touring the building, admiring its private rooms and baths, the common-area kitchens and living spaces, and the downstairs offices, therapy rooms and classrooms.
"It's beautiful," said Faylene Gardner of Oregon State Credit Union, one of the ambassadors present from the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce. "I love that each room has individual air condition units in them, or heat pumps. There are no 'lips' in the bathroom; no trip hazards. They can decorate however they want."
Gardner said she also loved the spacious decks at one end of each of the residential floors. "To be able to have that quick, easy access, right at the end of the hall, to get some fresh air and some sunshine — I think that's wonderful."
The Mennonite Village, at 5353 Columbus St. SE, has about 700 residents on its campus, including people living independently in their own single-family homes or duplexes and people who require 24-hour care.
The nursing home addition will hold 42 residents, all of whom already live on campus, sharing rooms as part of the existing nursing home. It is the first major construction project on the campus since the memory care center was built in 2000.
Residents likely will move in about Nov. 1, said Ron Litwiller, president and chief executive officer. In January, the retirement community will begin work to remodel the existing nursing home into private rooms.
"We're just so pleased to be able to serve the community with this state-of-the-art facility," he said.
Laundry rooms, storage and housekeeping make up the lowest level of the building. Offices, rehab centers, classrooms and a beauty salon are on the first floor. Residents live on the second and third floors.
The building cost about $16,000, about two-thirds of which came from donations, Litwiller told the audience.
On Tuesday, visitors were able to see one residence room set up as it might be used, with a hospital bed in place. All the bathrooms have European-style showers, which are flush with the rest of the floor so wheelchairs can roll in.
Litwiller said Mennonite Village staff were able to bring some of the current residents from the nursing home over to the new building on Monday for a sneak peek.
"They got teary-eyed," he said. "Some of them said, 'Oh, I can't believe it. Such a beautiful room, for me?'"