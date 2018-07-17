The Linn County 4-H/FFA Fair has a new way to carry that weight.
Each year at the auction, an animal is designated as the 4-H donation animal, and proceeds from its sale go back to the livestock program, said Andrea Leao, 4-H program director.
"Because buyers were so generous last year, we were able to buy a brand-new livestock scale," she said, indicating the chute-shaped metal structure posted Monday morning just outside the livestock barn.
The scale is similar to the old one that used to sit inside the barn, but this one is portable, which means it can be set up outside: a distinct benefit on a day when temperatures were expected to be in the 90s by lunchtime.
Outside placement also gives both kids and animals more room to roam — although one of the benefits of the new scale is a headgate that provides a safer restriction setup for cattle in need of ear tags.
"I think it's nice to have a new one," said Megan Griffith of Scio, 18, who is showing a Hampshire-Yorkshire cross hog for the Santiam Wrangers. "The one we had before was all covered in poop and mud."
Poopless scale aside, participants say there's plenty to look forward to as the Linn County 4-H/FFA Fair gets going at the Linn County Fairgrounds this week.
Exhibitors will be showing all week and the event will conclude with the Market Livestock Auction on Saturday. The general Linn County Fair begins Wednesday.
Exact numbers weren't immediately available, but Leao said a record number of exhibits and exhibitors have signed up to participate in the 4-H/FFA Fair this year.
"The barn is going to be full. That's a good thing," she said.
Visitors this year should take note of a number of changes to the annual auction, starting with its new time: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 21.
"We're trying to get it done so the buyers can enjoy the concert," Leao said.
Organizers also are trying to speed up the auction somewhat by grouping the bottom 20 percent of all animals except cattle into "pen lots" of two, which will be sold at the end of each species group.
"We've talked to a lot of buyers, and they don't want to sit here for eight hours," Leao said. "We're trying to find that magical balance between the exhibitors and the buyers."
Buyers are welcome to join that day, registering on site before the 11:30 a.m. barbecue. Newbies can talk to auction organizers for tips on how things go. Also, successful bidders don't have to keep their animals: The fair has formed a partnership this year with Linn-Benton Food Share, and animals can be donated to it following the auction for a 100 percent writeoff.
However, the fair also has added an opportunity for people who want to support the auction but can't necessarily afford a $1,000 steer or aren't sure how to bid on a trio of bunnies.
Individuals, businesses or organizations can sign up to be "Ag Boosters," either on site at the 4-H/FFA Fair or online at www.lcyla.com. The minimum is $250, and Leao said all money will be pooled to allow fair organizers to shore up low bids for young sellers, or put in a bid of their own if no one else does.
The auction is an annual highlight, but for young exhibitors, the fair brings plenty of other things to anticipate, particularly showing the animals themselves.
"It's just amazing to see how kids can grow from such an experience," said Brooklyn Kuhn, 17, of North Albany, who shows pigs with Santiam Christian FFA.
For instance, she said, she resisted the idea of showing pigs two years ago. She figured they would be time-consuming and difficult to train.
"I hated it. I didn't want to do it. And guess what? Here I am again," she said. "I found a great community, and they always encouraged me. Ag adviser Amy Krahn, she just inspired me to get out of my comfort zone."
Madison Curry, 16, of Lebanon FFA enjoys the fair, too, but for a different reason: It means her work showing hogs is done.
"I like the getting-rid-of-them part because then I don't have to deal with them anymore," she said with a wry grin.
And, she added: "I'm just here for the food. Fair food is the best."
