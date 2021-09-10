Weekly COVID update: Two Linn Co. deaths this week

Two Linn County resident died due to complications from COVID-19 this week. The first was a 59-year-old man, reported on Thursday. The second was a 92-year-old woman, reported on Friday. Linn County’s death toll from the virus is now 85.
Data from the Oregon Health Authority shows that COVID-19 case counts dropped last week for the first time in eight weeks. Cases this week dropped even more steeply, with 13,063 recorded statewide this week compared to 15,753 last week.
However, hospitalizations have continued a nine-week upward trend during the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5. Vaccination levels have ticked up, partly due to new vaccine mandates, though outbreaks at senior living facilities have ticked up in the mid-valley.
This week, Oregon saw a total of 13,063 cases statewide, and hospitalizations peaked at 1,150 patients in beds. The number of patients in intensive care unit beds peaked at 300, reported on Tuesday and including numbers over the Labor Day weekend.
Linn County recorded 727 new confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID, while Benton County recorded 161.
Nationwide, there were 167,638 new cases tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week, with 1,727 new deaths. To date, more than 650,000 Americans have died because of symptoms brought on by the disease.
In Oregon, there were 32,665 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered, with the seven-day running average now sitting at 7,549 daily doses. Statewide, a little more than 67% of adults have been fully vaccinated, with another 6.3% with their vaccination series in progress.
There were 2,657 breakthrough cases reported during the week of Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, representing about 19% of the total caseload. A table in OHA’s breakthrough cases report from this week shows that the percentage of breakthrough cases has held around 17-20% of total new cases since July.
The largest percentage of breakthrough cases are occurring in people who are 65 or older, leading the Oregon Health Authority to recommend third-shot booster vaccinations for the elderly and other vulnerable groups. To date, 4.9% of breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and less than 1% have died. The median age of breakthrough patient deaths is 80, with a range of 43 to 101.
Benton County has recorded 309 breakthrough cases, while Linn County has recorded 466, per the OHA breakthrough report.
There are six nursing homes or long-term care facilities in Linn County with outbreaks and one facility in Benton County. They are as follows: Mennonite Home in Albany (29 cases since June 24), Meadowlark Senior Living in Lebanon (6 cases since July 26), Lebanon Veterans Home (13 cases since Aug. 10), Quail Run Assisted Living, part of the Mennonite Home (6 cases since Aug. 12), Avamere at Albany (4 cases since Aug. 16), Avamere Rehabilitation (3 cases since Aug. 19), and Bonaventure in North Albany (4 cases since Aug. 5).
There are four outbreaks at local workplaces, all in Linn County. The Lowe’s Distribution Center in Lebanon has had 38 cases since Aug. 15. Three Albany workplaces have had active cases, including ATI Specialty Alloys & Components (17 cases since Aug. 14), Pacific Cast Technologies (13 cases since Aug. 12), and Oregon Freeze Dry (8 cases since Sept. 03).
An outbreak at Selmet Inc. in Albany is now listed as resolved, after 13 cases were traced to there from June 24 to Aug. 10.
There are two childcare facilities with active cases, both in Albany. The Good Shepherd Lutheran School and Childcare facility has had three cases since Aug. 2, while UPC The Children’s Place has had two cases since Aug. 27.
There are active caseloads at seven mid-valley schools, all reported before the first day of the school year this week. The Linn County schools include: Harrisburg Middle School (one student case since Aug. 21), Sand Ridge Charter School in Lebanon (one staff case since Aug. 21), Oak Heights Elementary in Sweet Home (one student case since Aug. 17), and Sweet Home High School (one student case since Aug. 16).
In Benton County, schools with active caseloads include: Monroe Grade School (1 student case since Aug. 24), Philomath Middle School (one student case since Aug. 24), and Cheldelin Middle School (one student case since Aug. 17).
