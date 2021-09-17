Weekly COVID Update: Summer wave going down, though negative trends persist

This was the second consecutive week with local mid-valley deaths, this time with two in Benton County. Oregon also surpassed the 300,000 mark for total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

While caseloads and hospitalizations are beginning to drop following a roughly nine-week increase over the summer, there are both worrisome and encouraging trends in Oregon and across the country, per data from the Oregon Health Authority and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Starting with the positive, the week of Sept. 6 to Sept. 12 saw 12,997 new cases across Oregon, an 11% decrease from the previous week. New hospitalizations fell by 42% over that same timeframe, the first drop since the summer wave began in early July.

Vaccinations have also begun to tick back up in recent weeks, with 10,414 new doses reported in Wednesday’s OHA report being the high-water mark this week. The 7-day rolling average of cases is now 8,535 doses per day. Oregon has now administered just under 5 million doses, with 2.4 million individuals considered fully immunized against the novel coronavirus.