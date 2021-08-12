Weekly COVID Update: Masks returning indoors as cases and hospitalizations surge

Previously, OHA stated that about 10% of the new deaths in July could be linked to vaccinated individuals, but a statement on Monday said that five more individuals who died were fully vaccinated, bringing the total to 10 of 55. That actually represents about 18% of July’s death count.

The elderly, and those who are immunocompromised, continue to make up the largest percentage of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Much of the surge in new cases has been attributed to the delta variant of the virus. In a matter of weeks, it asserted itself as the main variant leading to new cases in Oregon. The delta variant now represents 84% of all new cases in the state, according to the OHA.

In Benton County, the percentage of new cases that were breakthrough cases was about 28%, according to public health officials. Of those, about 60% had symptoms. This is why health authorities are holding up the delta variant as a big deal, because previous strains did not lead to this same level of breakthrough cases.

“Delta is able to overwhelm a vaccinated person’s system,” said Benton County Public Health administrator April Holland. “But most vaccinated people won’t become infected at all … and that full vaccination is going to protect folks from severe infection very, very well.”