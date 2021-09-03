Weekly COVID Update: Digging into breakthrough cases

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

There were nearly 47,000 vaccine doses administered in Oregon over the past week, bringing the total number of Oregonians vaccinated to 2,411,810. According to OHA’s data tracker, the state has to vaccinate a little less than 250,000 more people in order to reach the 80% mark. Linn County’s vaccination rate for people 18 and older is 61.6%, while Benton’s is 75.3%.

With the delta variant leading to a higher number of breakthrough cases, and with many readers asking about the percentage of serious breakthrough cases, it’s important to dig into those statistics a bit this week.

Per OHA’s latest breakthrough cases report from Aug. 19, there have been 58 people who died from COVID-19 after receiving a vaccine. Is that evidence that the vaccines don’t work? The data doesn’t support that conclusion, nor do the medical realities of most breakthrough deaths.

For one, that figure represents 0.02% of Oregon’s 3,248 total COVID-related deaths, meaning the vast majority of serious cases are still among those who are unvaccinated. For another, folks who get serious cases of COVID-19 after completing their vaccine series tend to have other complicating factors, which either make them more susceptible to the disease or less immunized by the vaccine than health individuals.