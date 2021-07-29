Weekly COVID Update: Caseloads surge, new Linn Co. death

It was a disheartening week of steps backward in terms of COVID-19 caseloads. While deaths have decreased, caseloads have soared and hospitalizations have increased. The most recent fatality connected to the novel coronavirus was a Linn County woman.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 3,098 new daily cases during the week of July 19-25, a 53% increase over the previous week. New COVID-19-related hospitalizations rose to 146, 23 more than the previous week.
There were 54,566 tests for COVID-19, with a test positivity of 5% — an increase from 4.2% during the previous week. Cases rose despite a 12% decrease in the number of tests. Much of the surge in caseloads has been attributed to the spread of the delta variant, first detected in India, which is now in all 50 U.S. states. In a matter of weeks, delta went from the least common virus variant in Oregon to the most prevalent, according to OHA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
Oregon’s 2,855th COVID-19-related death was an 85-year-old Linn County woman who tested positive on July 12 and died on July 24 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.
Because of the increase in caseloads and hospitalizations, both the CDC and OHA have revised their mask guidelines to encourage people to wear masks in all indoor public settings. That includes vaccinated people. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown also announced on Thursday that masks will be required in public schools during next academic year.
Case rates have generally been higher in counties with lower COVID-19 vaccination rates, the OHA says, with 10 counties with case rates of 100 per 100,000 population having vaccination rates below 50%. As of July 29, 2,482,028 Oregonians had received at least one dose of vaccine, which represents 58.1% of the state’s population.
Benton County’s vaccination rate is listed at 73.1%, while Linn’s is 57.2%. Those figures come from the CDC and vaccination tallies can lag by a week or more.
There is one active outbreak at senior living facilities in the mid-valley, at the Mennonite Home in Albany. There have been 10 total cases and zero deaths linked to the site since June 24. This is just the latest outbreak being tracked at the facility, following one in the spring and two over the course of last year.
An outbreak at the Lowe’s Distribution Center in Lebanon has resulted in 24 total cases since June 30, according to the OHA weekly report. There are also outbreaks being tracked at Selmet Inc and ATI Specialty Alloys & Components in Albany. There have been 10 cases linked to each site.
Pacific Cast Technologies, also in Albany, is the latest workplace to be added to the table of active outbreaks. There have been five cases linked to the site by OHA since July 14.
There are no workplace outbreaks listed in Benton County.
There are four Linn County schools with recent cases being tracked by OHA. They include: Timber Ridge Elementary in Albany (one student case), Scio High School (one student case), Sweet Home High School (one student case) and Lebanon High School (one staff case). There are no recent cases at Benton County schools.
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.