Weekly COVID Update: All numbers rise following Thanksgiving week slump

The omicron variant is the talk of the world and was detected in the United States for the first time this week.

While there doesn't appear to be any confirmed cases in Oregon, our neighbors to the south in the Golden State have recorded cases, as well as at least four other states.

While Oregon Health Authority reported in its weekly data update that all three major data categories saw a decrease in the final week of November – cases, deaths and hospitalizations – this week saw an increase in all these categories.

The number of cases last week were totaled at 4,267 by the OHA, though this week saw a sharp increase from that level.

This week, there were 7,161 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state, which includes figures from over the weekend. Linn County recorded the most in the mid-valley with 381 new cases. Benton County reported 94 cases.

Linn County reported five new deaths, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 179. Benton County recorded one new death this week, bringing the death toll to 38.

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 139,489 new cases, bringing the total to more than 48.75 million. There were 1,235 new deaths reported, bringing the total number of Americans who have died from the disease to 783,215.

Vaccinations & hospitalizations

Oregon passed the 6 million mark of total coronavirus vaccines administered last. There have now been 6.16 million total doses administered in Oregon. Nearly 3 million people have received at least one dose in Oregon, with 284,475 of them still progressing through their vaccine series.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 this week peaked at 404 on Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s report from the OHA. The number of ICU patients peaked at 94 on Tuesday’s report and lowered throughout the week before rising back up to 94 in Friday’s report.

Outbreak report

There are COVID-19 outbreaks at four mid-valley senior living facilities. The Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon has had four cases since Nov. 18, Willamette Springs Memory Care in Corvallis has had four cases since Nov. 9 and Bonaventure of Albany has seen three cases since Nov. 24.

A school is considered to have an active outbreak when two or more cases are detected where the subjects share a single, defined exposure to COVID-19. The three mid-valley schools with active outbreaks are Centennial Elementary in Scio (15 cases since Nov. 9), Monroe Grade School (four cases since Nov. 12), and Santiam Christian Schools in Adair Village (four cases since Nov. 3).

There are 44 schools with recent cases, which are defined by OHA as one or more cases within the past 28 days. There are 29 schools in Linn County that meet this definition and 15 in Benton County.

The Linn County schools with recent cases are: Seven Oak Middle School in Lebanon (four student cases since Nov. 26), Pioneer School in Lebanon (one student since Nov. 25), Central Elementary School in Albany (four students since Nov. 22), Mari-Linn School in Lyons (three students since Nov. 22), Albany Options School (two students since Nov. 21), Memorial Middle School in Albany (three students since Nov. 19), West Albany High School (four students since Nov. 18), Lebanon High School (four students since Nov. 17), Calapooia Middle School in Albany (three students since Nov. 16), Holley Elementary (two students since Nov. 16), South Shore Elementary in Albany (three students since Nov. 15), Santiam Junior/Senior High School in Mill City (one student since Nov. 14), Cascades Elementary in Lebanon (one student since Nov. 12), Timber Ridge School in Albany (four students since Nov. 12), East Linn Christian Academy in Lebanon (one student since Nov. 11), Oak Elementary in Albany (two students in Nov. 10), Periwinkle Elementary in Albany (two students in Nov. 10), Scio Middle School (one student since Nov. 10), Takena Elementary in Albany (one student since Nov. 10), Centennial Elementary School in Scio (one staff case since Nov. 9), Sand Ridge Charter School in Sodaville (two students since Nov. 9), South Albany High School (one student since Nov. 8), Sweet Home Junior High (two students since Nov. 8), Foster Elementary in Sweet Home (three students since Nov. 7), Lafayette Elementary in Albany (two students since Nov. 6), Sweet Home High School (one student since Nov. 6), Meadow Ridge Elementary in Albany (one student since Nov. 5), Scio High School (two students since Nov. 4), Tangent Elementary (one student since Nov. 3).

The Benton County schools with recent cases are: Crescent Valley High School in Corvallis (two students since Nov. 18), Corvallis High School (three students since Nov. 16), Lincoln Elementary (five students and one staff since Nov. 16), North Albany Middle School (one student since Nov. 14), Santiam Christian Schools in Adair Village (four students since Nov. 14), Kings Valley Charter School in Philomath (one student since Nov. 13), Monroe Grade School (one student since Nov. 12), Clemens Primary School in Philomath (one staff since Nov. 7), Jaguar School in Corvallis (one student since Nov. 7), Garfield Elementary in Corvallis (two students since Nov. 6), Linus Pauling Middle School in Corvallis (two students since Nov. 6), Philomath High School (one student and one staff since Nov. 6), Philomath Elementary (one student since Nov. 4), College Hill in Corvallis (one student since Nov. 3), North Albany Middle School (one student since Nov. 3).

