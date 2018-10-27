Forecasters expect a wet and windy weekend throughout the mid-valley, with showers likely both Saturday and Sunday and wind gusts picking up Saturday night. Highs Saturday will be around 64, with lows Saturday night around 51. Sunday highs will be near 59.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Rain, mainly after 11 a.m. High near 64. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday night: Rain. Low around 51. South southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. South southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Saturday: Rain, mainly after 11 a.m. High near 63. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday night: Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 52. Southeast wind 10 to 14 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. South southwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Saturday: Rain, mainly after 11 a.m. High near 64. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday night: Rain. Low around 51. Southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers. High near 58. South southwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.