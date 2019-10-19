Forecasters say the mid-valley can expect a wet and windy weekend, with gusts up to 33 mph possible on Saturday. Highs Saturday and Sunday should be up in the upper 50s; lows Saturday night around 46.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Showers. High near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Sunday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Saturday: Showers. High near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Sunday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 57. South wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Saturday: Showers. High near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday night: Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Rain likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 56. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.