Forecasters are calling for a sunny weekend, with highs on Saturday around 90 and Sunday's temperatures just a little cooler. Saturday night should be clear, with lows around 54. Forecasts that haze will return to mid-valley skies have been pushed back to Monday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 54. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light north northeast wind becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 54. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.