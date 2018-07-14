Grab your sunscreen and water bottle and get ready for a scorching weekend: Forecasters are calling for highs in 90s both Saturday and Sunday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Light northwest wind becoming north northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
