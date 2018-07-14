Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Sunset 7-14-18
Buy Now

Grab your sunscreen and water bottle and get ready for a scorching weekend: Forecasters are calling for highs in 90s both Saturday and Sunday. 

Here are your updated local forecasts:

Albany

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Corvallis

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Lebanon

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Light northwest wind becoming north northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Managing Editor

Load comments