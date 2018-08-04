Forecasters say the mid-valley's weekend will be sunny, with highs in the mid-80s on both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. North northwest wind around 6 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind.
Corvallis
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. North northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind.
Lebanon
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. North northwest wind around 6 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind.
