Forecasters expect a sunny weekend throughout the mid-valley, with highs both Saturday and Sunday in the low 80s and light winds on both days.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 8 to 10 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. North wind 7 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 7 to 9 mph.
Corvallis
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northwest after midnight.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 5 to 8 mph.
Lebanon
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northwest after midnight.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light north northwest wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.