Forecasters expect a bit of a split weather decision this weekend. Skies throughout the mid-valley eventually will become sunny on Saturday, with highs around 65. Clouds will gather on Saturday night, with lows around 41 and Sunday should be mostly cloudy, with highs again around 65.
Albany
Saturday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 67. North-northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Saturday night: Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
Sunday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Light north wind.
Corvallis
Saturday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 65. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Saturday night: Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind.
Lebanon
Saturday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Patchy fog after 11 p.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.