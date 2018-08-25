Forecasters say Saturday will be mostly sunny throughout the mid-valley, with highs in the mid-70s and winds that in some locations could gust to 20 mph. The rest of the weekend will be mostly cloudy, with lows Saturday night around 54 and highs on Sunday near 73.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light north northwest wind becoming north 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light northwest wind becoming north 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light north northwest wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light in the evening.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.