Expect a sunny and windy weekend, with highs both Saturday and Sunday in the low 70s and winds gusting to 31 mph in some mid-valley locations.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 43. North wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74. North northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Corvallis
Saturday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 44. North northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74. North northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Lebanon
Saturday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 72. Light north wind becoming northeast 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 43. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.