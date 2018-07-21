Forecasters say the mid-valley is in for a sunny and windy Saturday, with highs in the 80s and gusts up to 23 mph. Saturday night should be clear, with lows dipping into the 50s. Conditions heat up on Sunday, with highs jumping into the mid-90s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 53. North northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 94. North wind 5 to 8 mph.
Corvallis
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 54. North wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 94. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
Lebanon
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light northwest wind becoming north northwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 52. North wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
