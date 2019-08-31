Forecasters say the Labor Day holiday weekend is shaping up as generally sunny and warm, with highs in the 80s. Saturday night should see some cloudy conditions, and those clouds might linger into Sunday morning, but should clear up.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light west southwest.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 60. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.