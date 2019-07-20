Forecasters say the mid-valley is due for a sunny and warm weekend, with temperatures in the mid-80s or above both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be windy, with gusts in some locations up to 21 mph. Saturday night will be clear and windy, with lows around 53 and gusts up to 20 mph.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 52. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light west northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 53. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 54. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.