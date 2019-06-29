Forecasters say the mid-valley can expect a sunny and warm weekend, with highs around 80 both Saturday and Sunday. Skies should be mostly clear Saturday night, with lows dropping to around 51.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.